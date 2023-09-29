PRC Announces 2023 Healthcare Leadership Award Recipients

Recipients of nomination-based awards recognized during PRC's annual Healthcare Experience Summit.

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PRC, a leading provider of healthcare experience solutions, is proud to announce the recipients of the PRC 2023 Healthcare Leadership Awards.

Recipients were selected from over 150 nominations submitted by healthcare organizations across the United States. Categories were created to represent the divisions of PRC's healthcare experience solutions and the organization's core values.

Award recipients were announced as part of PRC's Healthcare Experience Summit on September 27. The awards ceremony served a midday session to the organization's online conference, with over 250 healthcare professionals from PRC client organizations present throughout the day.

"Each year, we look forward to the Healthcare Leadership Award nominations to learn more about how our partners turn PRC's dedication to healthcare excellence into a reality," said Laurie Speaks, PRC's Senior Vice President. "We would like to thank everyone who shared their organization's success story in a nomination and congratulate all of the 2023 award recipients."

2023 PRC Healthcare Leadership Award recipients include:

Healthcare Impact Lisa Lochner , Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital Dr. Alan Sickles , Saint Michael's Medical Center Dr. David Dunkle , Johnson Memorial Health Candida Constantine-Castillo , Harlingen Medical Center



Healthcare Excellence Matthew Fidler , Augusta Health John Langlois & Christi Mayo , Riverview Regional Medical Center Todd Griffin , Southern Regional Medical Center Department Level – MBMC Outpatient Lab, Missouri Baptist Medical Center



Healthcare Experience Candice Stringfield , Monroe Hospital Leadership – Alex Winters , Nuvance Health



Health Equity Jennifer Jamilkowski , Stony Brook Medicine



Healthcare Innovation Michelle Brady , MyMichigan Health



Health System Loyalty Vince Falsarella , Dallas Medical Center and Dallas Regional Medical Center



Outstanding Culture Morgan Peterson , York General Hospital



Patient Experience Johnson Memorial Health Emergency Department - Jose Santos , Norwalk Hospital Service Line - Kelli Stock , Nuvance Health Department - MBMC Outpatient Cardiac Testing Department, Missouri Baptist Medical Center



Patient Safety Genesis Healthcare System



Physician Partnership Mission Hospital



To hear the full stories of this year's recipients, view an OnDemand recording of the awards ceremony here.

