Pre-election Budget Boosts Australian Market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly higher on Wednesday, extending the gains in the previous six sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 moving above the 7,500 level, following the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street, as traders digest the pre-election Federal Budget. Reports about progress in cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey also helped lift investor sentiment. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 54.70 points or 0.73 percent to 7,519.00, after touching a high of 7,523.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 56.00 points or 0.72 percent to 7,803.00. Australian stocks ended notably higher on Tuesday.

Among major miners, OZ Minerals is edging up 0.2 percent, while BHP Group and Mineral Resources are edging down 0.1 to 0.4 percent each. Rio Tinto is flat. Fortescue Metals has gone into a trading pause, pending a further announcement.

Oil stocks are mixed. Origin Energy is adding more than 1 percent, while Santos and Beach energy are edging down 0.3 percent each. Woodside Petroleum is flat.

In the tech space, WiseTech Global is gaining almost 2 percent, Block is surging more than 6 percent, Appen is adding 1.5 percent, Zip is up more than 1 percent and Xero is advancing more than 4 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and National Australia Bank are adding almost 1 percent each, while ANZ Banking is edging up 0.4 percent.

Among gold miners, Gold Road Resources is losing more than 4 percent and Newcrest Mining is edging down 0.5 percent, while Northern Star Resources and Evolution Mining are down more than 1 percent each. Resolute Mining is gaining 1.5 percent

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.751 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed on a firm note on Tuesday with technology shares turning in another strong performance. Slightly easing concerns about inflation following a drop in crude oil prices and encouraging progress in the cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey helped lift investor sentiment.

The major averages all ended with solid gains. The Dow closed with a gain of 338.30 points or 0.97 percent at 35,294.19. The S&P 500 closed higher by 56.08 points or 1.23 percent at 4,631.60, and the Nasdaq settled at 14,619.64 with a gain of 264.73 points or 1.84 percent.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 0.86 percent, Germany's DAX surged up 2.79 percent and France's CAC 40 gained 3.08 percent.

Crude oil prices dropped on Tuesday amid easing worries about global crude supply after positive reports of the peace talks. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for May ended down by $1.72 or 1.6 percent at $104.24 a barrel.