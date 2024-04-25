Pre-Investor Call Presentation available to shareholders







ABOUT VIRTUALWARE

Headquartered in Bilbao, Spain, Virtualware is a global pioneer in developing virtual reality solutions for large industrial, educational, and healthcare conglomerates. Since its founding in 2004, the company has been widely recognized for its achievements.

In 2021, Virtualware was recognized as the world's most innovative VR company and in 2023 received a double Gold award for Best XR Breakthrough and Best XR Solution at the Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards.

With a strong client portfolio that includes GE Vernova, Ontario Power Generation, Petronas, Iberdrola, Alstom, Guardian Glass, Gestamp, Danone, Johnson & Johnson, Biogen, Bayer, ADIF, the Spanish Ministry of Defense, Invest WindsorEssex, McMaster University, the University of El Salvador and EAN University, and a network of partners around the world, Virtualware is poised for further global expansion.

The company went public on Euronext Access Paris in April 2023.

