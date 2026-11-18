Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: A42SXH / ISIN: US03703U1079
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18.11.2026 12:00:02
Pre-IPO Trading in Anthropic Has Already Started. On Hyperliquid, Traders Are Predicting a 24% Jump in Price.
Investors outside the U.S. can bet on Anthropic shares before its initial public offering (IPO) via a derivative traded on the crypto blockchain Hyperliquid(CRYPTO:HYPE). As of Nov. 17, the contract price was $96.93, about 24% above the company's IPO target upper boundary of $78.
That means buyers on Hyperliquid expect Anthropic's stock to trade well above the top of its targeted range. Here's what could happen if they're right.
Image source: Getty Images.
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