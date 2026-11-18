Investors outside the U.S. can bet on Anthropic shares before its initial public offering (IPO) via a derivative traded on the crypto blockchain Hyperliquid(CRYPTO:HYPE). As of Nov. 17, the contract price was $96.93, about 24% above the company's IPO target upper boundary of $78.

That means buyers on Hyperliquid expect Anthropic's stock to trade well above the top of its targeted range. Here's what could happen if they're right.

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