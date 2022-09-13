Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
13.09.2022 13:42:59

Pre-market Movers: AKRO, ETNB, CMRA, RENT, CRDF…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.35 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO) is up over 95% at $24.00 89bio, Inc. (ETNB) is up over 32% at $6.63 Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (CMRA) is up over 25% at $2.40 Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) is up over 16% at $2.65 Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) is up over 13% at $3.25 Planet Labs PBC (PL) is up over 10% at $6.00 Edgio, Inc. (EGIO) is up over 9% at $3.80 Genius Group Limited (GNS) is up over 6% at $2.69 Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (SHPH) is up over 5% at $42.49

In the Red

Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT) is down over 22% at $3.80 Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) is down over 17% at $2.65 InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) is down over 9% at $16.92 Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (TLF) is down over 8% at $4.33 Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA) is down over 8% at $3.12 NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRBO) is down over 7% at $15.39 Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) is down over 5% at $26.57 ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) is down over 5% at $25.66

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cardiff Oncology Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten