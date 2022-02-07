|
07.02.2022 13:16:10
Pre-market Movers: ANGH, PTON, STAB, CBIO, SAVE…
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.05 A.M. ET).
In the Green
Anghami Inc. Ordinary Shares (ANGH) is up over 67% at $20.26 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is up over 24% at $30.52 Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (CBIO) is up over 13% at $0.63 Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) is up over 12% at $24.40 IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) is up over 12% at $3.12 LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) is up over 8% at $2.67 Nile Limited (NILE.BO) is up over 5% at $633.95
In the Red
Statera Biopharma, Inc. (STAB) is down over 23% at $1.00 Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) is down over 8% at $3.32 Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is down over 6% at $4.70
