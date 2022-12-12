|
12.12.2022 13:49:46
Pre-market Movers: APVO, ACET, COUP, AMAM, CJJD…
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.40 A.M. ET).
In the Green Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) is up over 58% at $5.43 Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) is up over 21% at $75.48 China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (CJJD) is up over 17% at $3.88 The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) is up over 15% at $40.77 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) is up over 14% at $111.65 Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) is up over 11% at $2.80 Insmed Incorporated (INSM) is up over 10% at $20.38 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) is up over 8% at $4.63 Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) is up over 6% at $21.00 OppFi Inc. (OPFI) is up over 6% at $2.59 Frontline Ltd. (FRO) is up over 5% at $13.54
In the Red
Adicet Bio, Inc. (ACET) is down over 35% at $11.19 Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) is down over 21% at $3.57 Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) is down over 15% at $4.40 Pharvaris N.V. (PHVS) is down over 11% at $7.60 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) is down over 9% at $46.00 Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (RLMD) is down over 7% at $2.49 ForgeRock, Inc. (FORG) is down over 5% at $21.91
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu FG New America Acquisition Corp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
08.11.22
|Ausblick: FG New America Acquisition zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
26.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: FG New America Acquisition zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
04.05.22
|Ausblick: FG New America Acquisition stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu FG New America Acquisition Corp Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ambrx Biopharma Incorporation (spons. ADRs)
|2,86
|-37,00%
|Coupa Software Inc Registered Shs
|74,51
|23,63%
|FG New America Acquisition Corp Registered Shs
|2,32
|-4,92%
|Frontline Ltd
|13,30
|9,38%
|Gracell Biotechnologies Incorporation (A) Sponsored American Depostary Receipt Repr 5 Shs -A-
|2,41
|-3,98%
|Greenbrier Companies IncShs
|34,60
|2,98%
|Insmed Inc.
|18,40
|5,14%
|Pharvaris B.V. Registered Shs
|9,19
|6,61%
|Relmada Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
|2,50
|23,76%
|SatixFy Communications Ltd. Registered Shs
|15,12
|-25,74%
|Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (Spons. ADRS)
|4,24
|17,13%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNotenbanken im Fokus: ATX beendet Handel in Rot -- US-Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen -- DAX letztlich schwach -- Asiens Börsen zur Schlussglocke tiefer
Am Montag notierten der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit Abschlägen. Anleger in den USA griffen im Montagshandel zu. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Montag Verluste aus.