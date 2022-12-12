12.12.2022 13:49:46

Pre-market Movers: APVO, ACET, COUP, AMAM, CJJD…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.40 A.M. ET).

In the Green Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) is up over 58% at $5.43 Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) is up over 21% at $75.48 China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (CJJD) is up over 17% at $3.88 The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) is up over 15% at $40.77 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) is up over 14% at $111.65 Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) is up over 11% at $2.80 Insmed Incorporated (INSM) is up over 10% at $20.38 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) is up over 8% at $4.63 Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) is up over 6% at $21.00 OppFi Inc. (OPFI) is up over 6% at $2.59 Frontline Ltd. (FRO) is up over 5% at $13.54

In the Red

Adicet Bio, Inc. (ACET) is down over 35% at $11.19 Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) is down over 21% at $3.57 Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) is down over 15% at $4.40 Pharvaris N.V. (PHVS) is down over 11% at $7.60 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) is down over 9% at $46.00 Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (RLMD) is down over 7% at $2.49 ForgeRock, Inc. (FORG) is down over 5% at $21.91

Ambrx Biopharma Incorporation (spons. ADRs) 2,86 -37,00% Ambrx Biopharma Incorporation (spons. ADRs)
Coupa Software Inc Registered Shs 74,51 23,63% Coupa Software Inc Registered Shs
FG New America Acquisition Corp Registered Shs 2,32 -4,92% FG New America Acquisition Corp Registered Shs
Frontline Ltd 13,30 9,38% Frontline Ltd
Gracell Biotechnologies Incorporation (A) Sponsored American Depostary Receipt Repr 5 Shs -A- 2,41 -3,98% Gracell Biotechnologies Incorporation (A) Sponsored American Depostary Receipt Repr 5 Shs -A-
Greenbrier Companies IncShs 34,60 2,98% Greenbrier Companies IncShs
Insmed Inc. 18,40 5,14% Insmed Inc.
Pharvaris B.V. Registered Shs 9,19 6,61% Pharvaris B.V. Registered Shs
Relmada Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs 2,50 23,76% Relmada Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
SatixFy Communications Ltd. Registered Shs 15,12 -25,74% SatixFy Communications Ltd. Registered Shs
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (Spons. ADRS) 4,24 17,13% Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (Spons. ADRS)

Notenbanken im Fokus: ATX beendet Handel in Rot -- US-Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen -- DAX letztlich schwach -- Asiens Börsen zur Schlussglocke tiefer
Am Montag notierten der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit Abschlägen. Anleger in den USA griffen im Montagshandel zu. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Montag Verluste aus.

