Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
05.04.2023 13:03:37

Pre-market Movers: ATNF, CARM, EBON, IONM, DLO…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET).

In the Green

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) is up over 39% at $2.49. Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (CARM) is up over 25% at $3.76. Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is up over 17% at $7.00. InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) is up over 11% at $4.21. Millennium Group International Holdings (MGIH) is up over 11% at $3.58. Wallbox N.V. (WBX) is up over 9% at $4.59. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS) is up over 6% at $71.61. SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) is up over 6% at $7.75. IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is up over 5% at $7.48.

In the Red

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) is down over 15% at $3.12. Multi Ways Holdings Ltd (MWG) is down over 13% at $4.87. DLocal Limited (DLO) is down over 11% at $15.00. Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (BFRG) is down over 11% at $5.32. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) is down over 5% at $27.09. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) is down over 5% at $6.20.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu IonQ Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten