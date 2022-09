Pre-market Movers: ATXG, FWBI, IDYA, ENOB, LUCY…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.35 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) is up over 25% at $6.00 Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (ENOB) is up over 13% at $2.04 Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (LUCY) is up over 12% at $2.54 Aditxt, Inc. (ADTX) is up over 8% at $12.44 AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is up over 7% at $204.25 ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) is up over 7% at $21.05 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) is up over 6% at $14.98 Genius Group Limited (GNS) is up over 6% at $2.49

In the Red

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (FWBI) is down over 18% at $2.07 IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) is down over 13% at $10.78 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM) is down over 11% at $27.37 Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) is down over 6% at $2.75 Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV) is down over 5% at $9.41