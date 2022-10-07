Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
07.10.2022 12:38:06

Pre-market Movers: ATXI, NVIV, PRTC, IVA, ARBK…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.30 A.M. ET).

In the Green

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) is up over 23% at $9.84 Inventiva S.A. (IVA) is up over 15% at $4.80 Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is up over 13% at $15.79 DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) is up over 7% at $102.34 Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is up over 7% at $4.61 BRC Inc. (BRCC) is up over 6% at $7.20 IDT Corporation (IDT) is up over 5% at $29.55

In the Red

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXI) is down over 54% at $2.86 PureTech Health plc (PRTC) is down over 18% at $25.41 Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) is down over 14% at $3.55 Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. (AMV) is down over 6% at $22.86 Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) is down over 5% at $70.79 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is down over 5% at $63.95 Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL) is down over 5% at $3.61

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.mehr Nachrichten