15.11.2022 13:34:20

Pre-market Movers: AZTA, PEGY, POWW, PRI, SHLS…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Azenta, Inc. (AZTA) is up over 31% at $61.29 Pineapple Energy Inc. (PEGY) is up over 31% at $3.08 Primerica, Inc. (PRI) is up over 19% at $166.29 Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) is up over 17% at $26.36 Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY) is up over 15% at $2.88 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is up over 14% at $4.99 OppFi Inc. (OPFI) is up over 14% at $2.58 Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is up over 14% at $2.17 Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is up over 13% at $14.61 Velo3D, Inc. (VLD) is up over 13% at $3.14 i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) is up over 13% at $2.52 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is up over 10% at $80.49

In the Red

AMMO, Inc. (POWW) is down over 23% at $2.40 PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS) is down over 14% at $5.40 Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (GETY) is down over 13% at $6.00 Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (TNYA) is down over 12% at $2.62 ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT) is down over 11% at $3.36 Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) is down over 10% at $8.79 Insignia Systems, Inc. (ISIG) is down over 10% at $7.45 Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) is down over 9% at $8.57 Daxor Corporation (DXR) is down over 7% at $10.49 Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) is down over 6% at $17.09

