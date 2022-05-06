06.05.2022 13:41:29

Pre-market Movers: BBIG, IRTC, DPSI, FUBO, BILL…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.30 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) is up over 32% at $3.40 iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) is up over 22% at $144.23 Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (DPSI) is up over 21% at $8.50 Funko, Inc. (FNKO) is up over 19% at $19.90 Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is up over 13% at $8.11 Quantum Computing, Inc. (QUBT) is up over 13% at $1.90 ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI) is up over 11% at $17.51

In the Red

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is down over 20% at $3.29 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL) is down over 19% at $122.43 Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) is down over 19% at $5.61 Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) is down over 14% at $33.31 Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) is down over 13% at $34.36 Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) is down over 12% at $68.47 Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) is down over 5% at $8.08

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Edison Nation Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.