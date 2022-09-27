Pre-market Movers: BKKT, HI, NE, SA, HLX…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.40 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) is up over 12% at $2.46 Noble Corporation (NE) is up over 10% at $29.82 Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) is up over 10% at $11.55 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) is up over 9% at $4.08 Genius Group Limited (GNS) is up over 8% at $2.39 AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (APE) is up over 7% at $3.62 MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is up over 6% at $212.75 Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) is up over 6% at $4.78 BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) is up over 5% at $139.06 Studio City International Holdings Limited (MSC) is up over 5% at $2.59 Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) is up over 5% at $2.34

In the Red

Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) is down over 10% at $32.99 HeartBeam, Inc. (BEAT) is down over 8% at $2.28 Hempacco Co., Inc. (HPCO) is down over 6% at $2.13 Loop Media, Inc. (LPTV) is down over 5% at $4.43