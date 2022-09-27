|
27.09.2022 12:51:53
Pre-market Movers: BKKT, HI, NE, SA, HLX…
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.40 A.M. ET).
In the Green
Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) is up over 12% at $2.46 Noble Corporation (NE) is up over 10% at $29.82 Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) is up over 10% at $11.55 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) is up over 9% at $4.08 Genius Group Limited (GNS) is up over 8% at $2.39 AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (APE) is up over 7% at $3.62 MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is up over 6% at $212.75 Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) is up over 6% at $4.78 BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) is up over 5% at $139.06 Studio City International Holdings Limited (MSC) is up over 5% at $2.59 Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) is up over 5% at $2.34
In the Red
Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) is down over 10% at $32.99 HeartBeam, Inc. (BEAT) is down over 8% at $2.28 Hempacco Co., Inc. (HPCO) is down over 6% at $2.13 Loop Media, Inc. (LPTV) is down over 5% at $4.43
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bakkt Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-
|2,22
|1,37%
|BeiGene Ltd (spons. ADRs)
|144,00
|1,41%
|Blue Apron
|5,70
|13,55%
|Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.
|3,76
|-3,09%
|Hempacco Co Inc Registered Shs
|2,36
|3,96%
|Hillenbrand Inc
|38,20
|0,00%
|Interlink Plus Inc Registered Shs
|3,14
|18,94%
|MicroStrategy Inc
|208,55
|-1,25%
|Noble Corporation New Registered Shs
|27,59
|1,88%
|Seabridge Gold IncShs
|10,84
|-0,55%
|Studio City International Holdings Ltd (A) (spons. ADRs)
|2,36
|-3,67%