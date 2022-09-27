Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
27.09.2022 12:51:53

Pre-market Movers: BKKT, HI, NE, SA, HLX…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.40 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) is up over 12% at $2.46 Noble Corporation (NE) is up over 10% at $29.82 Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) is up over 10% at $11.55 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) is up over 9% at $4.08 Genius Group Limited (GNS) is up over 8% at $2.39 AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (APE) is up over 7% at $3.62 MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is up over 6% at $212.75 Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) is up over 6% at $4.78 BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) is up over 5% at $139.06 Studio City International Holdings Limited (MSC) is up over 5% at $2.59 Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) is up over 5% at $2.34

In the Red

Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) is down over 10% at $32.99 HeartBeam, Inc. (BEAT) is down over 8% at $2.28 Hempacco Co., Inc. (HPCO) is down over 6% at $2.13 Loop Media, Inc. (LPTV) is down over 5% at $4.43

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MicroStrategy Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu MicroStrategy Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bakkt Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A- 2,22 1,37% Bakkt Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-
BeiGene Ltd (spons. ADRs) 144,00 1,41% BeiGene Ltd (spons. ADRs)
Blue Apron 5,70 13,55% Blue Apron
Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 3,76 -3,09% Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.
Hempacco Co Inc Registered Shs 2,36 3,96% Hempacco Co Inc Registered Shs
Hillenbrand Inc 38,20 0,00% Hillenbrand Inc
Interlink Plus Inc Registered Shs 3,14 18,94% Interlink Plus Inc Registered Shs
MicroStrategy Inc 208,55 -1,25% MicroStrategy Inc
Noble Corporation New Registered Shs 27,59 1,88% Noble Corporation New Registered Shs
Seabridge Gold IncShs 10,84 -0,55% Seabridge Gold IncShs
Studio City International Holdings Ltd (A) (spons. ADRs) 2,36 -3,67% Studio City International Holdings Ltd (A) (spons. ADRs)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zins- und Konjunktursorgen im Fokus: ATX in Rot -- DAX fällt unter 12.000 Punkte -- Asiens Börsen mit Verlusten
Der ATX gibt am Mittwoch deutlich nach. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbucht kräftige Abgaben. Die Börsen in Asien präsentieren sich am zur Wochenmitte in Rot.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen