13.06.2022 13:08:46

Pre-market Movers: BLUE, MSTR, VALN, RDBX, DBVT…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) is up over 76% at $6.58 Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is up over 18% at $15.59 Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) is up over 13% at $2.41 Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (ANIX) is up over 10% at $3.79 JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) is up over 5% at $13.31

In the Red

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is down over 20% at $161.89 Valneva SE (VALN) is down over 18% at $16.28 DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) is down over 17% at $2.27 Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) is down over 14% at $23.50 Coursera, Inc. (COUR) is down over 13% at $13.61 Naas technology Inc., (NAAS) is down over 12% at $14.99 Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is down over 11% at $65.82 Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (DPSI) is down over 11% at $4.49

