21.01.2022 13:38:21

Pre-market Movers: BSFC, APM, KTRA, RIOT, PIXY…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) is up over 218% at $6.05 Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA) is up over 12% at $0.47 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is up over 6% at $25.86 EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL) is up over 6% at $1.34 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) is up over 6% at $1.17 4D pharma plc (LBPS) is up over 5% at $4.82 Puxin Limited (NEW) is up over 5% at $0.29

In the Red

Aptorum Group Limited (APM) is down over 13% at $1.46 Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) is down over 8% at $16.06 ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) is down over 8% at $1.35 DatChat, Inc. (DATS) is down over 7% at $3.07 BTCS Inc. (BTCS) is down over 6% at $5.00 Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) is down over 6% at $3.66

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ShiftPixy Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten