Pre-market Movers: BSFC, APM, KTRA, RIOT, PIXY…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) is up over 218% at $6.05 Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA) is up over 12% at $0.47 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is up over 6% at $25.86 EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL) is up over 6% at $1.34 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) is up over 6% at $1.17 4D pharma plc (LBPS) is up over 5% at $4.82 Puxin Limited (NEW) is up over 5% at $0.29

In the Red

Aptorum Group Limited (APM) is down over 13% at $1.46 Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) is down over 8% at $16.06 ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) is down over 8% at $1.35 DatChat, Inc. (DATS) is down over 7% at $3.07 BTCS Inc. (BTCS) is down over 6% at $5.00 Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) is down over 6% at $3.66