Pre-market Movers: BXRX, KALA, YELL, KWE, SATX…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) is up over 50% at $3.46 Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) is up over 32% at $16.50 Yellow Corporation (YELL) is up over 21% at $2.99 KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (KWE) is up over 19% at $2.80 Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) is up over 17% at $5.40 Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) is up over 9% at $2.97 BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) is up over 6% at $29.94 BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) is up over 5% at $12.95 Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is up over 5% at $2.01

In the Red

PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) is down over 14% at $21.00 Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) is down over 12% at $2.92 Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (TCBX) is down over 9% at $17.00 LightJump Acquisition Corporation (LJAQ) is down over 9% at $10.85 Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) is down over 8% at $17.37 Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is down over 8% at $2.58 TAL Education Group (TAL) is down over 5% at $7.12

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Best S.A. 27,20 0,74% Best S.A.
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 11,20 -2,61% BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust
Brookdale Senior Living IncShs 2,71 -1,45% Brookdale Senior Living IncShs
GSX Techedu Inc (A) (spons. ADRs) 2,24 -5,08% GSX Techedu Inc (A) (spons. ADRs)
LightJump Acquisition Corporation Registered Shs 14,35 28,08% LightJump Acquisition Corporation Registered Shs
Lufax Holding Limited (spons. ADRs) 1,95 -2,75% Lufax Holding Limited (spons. ADRs)
Par Technology CorpShs 24,00 1,69% Par Technology CorpShs
SatixFy Communications Ltd. Registered Shs 7,39 -7,68% SatixFy Communications Ltd. Registered Shs
TAL Education Group (A) Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Shs -A- 6,80 9,68% TAL Education Group (A) Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Shs -A-
Third Coast Bancshares Inc Registered Shs 18,49 -0,83% Third Coast Bancshares Inc Registered Shs

Letzter Handelstag des Jahres 2022: ATX und DAX schließen leichter -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich im Plus
Die Wall Street gibt im Freitagshandel nach. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag des Jahres schwächer. Auch der deutsche Leitindex gab nach. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich mit positiver Tendenz.

