29.12.2022 13:10:53
Pre-market Movers: BXRX, KALA, YELL, KWE, SATX…
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).
In the Green
Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) is up over 50% at $3.46 Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) is up over 32% at $16.50 Yellow Corporation (YELL) is up over 21% at $2.99 KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (KWE) is up over 19% at $2.80 Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) is up over 17% at $5.40 Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) is up over 9% at $2.97 BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) is up over 6% at $29.94 BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) is up over 5% at $12.95 Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is up over 5% at $2.01
In the Red
PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) is down over 14% at $21.00 Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) is down over 12% at $2.92 Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (TCBX) is down over 9% at $17.00 LightJump Acquisition Corporation (LJAQ) is down over 9% at $10.85 Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) is down over 8% at $17.37 Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is down over 8% at $2.58 TAL Education Group (TAL) is down over 5% at $7.12
