01.11.2023 13:19:00

Pre -market Movers: CLLS, PAYC, WE, IRIX, GDEV…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.05 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) is up over 168% at $2.59. GDEV Inc. (GDEV) is up over 19% at $2.42. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) is up over 12% at $1.38. NOVONIX Limited (NVX) is up over 10% at $2.02. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) is up over 8% at $42.12. Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (HRYU) is up over 8% at $2.01. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (DKDCA) is up over 6% at $5.98. GSE Systems, Inc. (GVP) is up over 5% at $2.50.

In the Red

Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) is down over 37% at $154.30. WeWork Inc. (WE) is down over 35% at $1.48. IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) is down over 23% at $2.50. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) is down over 16% at $5.88. MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) is down over 15% at $50.50. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) is down over 13% at $110.99. Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) is down over 13% at $45.58. Wayfair Inc. (W) is down over 13% at $37.00. Alpha Technology Group Limited (ATGL) is down over 12% at $3.87. Berry Corporation (BRY) is down over 11% at $7.35. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) is down over 10% at $9.95. SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) is down over 10% at $5.04. BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (BYU) is down over 9% at $1.89. Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) is down over 8% at $31.60. PaxMedica, Inc. (PXMD) is down over 6% at $2.95.

