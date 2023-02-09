09.02.2023 13:03:15

Pre-market Movers: CSII, APP, APPS, REVB, AFRM…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSII) is up over 47% at $19.65. AppLovin Corporation (APP) is up over 29% at $16.45. Sonos, Inc. (SONO) is up over 15% at $20.60. ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVSA) is up over 13% at $2.30. Velo3D, Inc. (VLD) is up over 9% at $3.50. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) is up over 7% at $32.50. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is up over 6% at $118.93.

In the Red

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) is down over 19% at $13.02. Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (REVB) is down over 18% at $4.35. Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) is down over 16% at $13.30. Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) is down over 16% at $4.72. aTyr Pharma, Inc. (LIFE) is down over 14% at $2.04. Rapid7, Inc. (RPD) is down over 10% at $45.85. Azenta, Inc. (AZTA) is down over 8% at $51.50. Galapagos NV (GLPG) is down over 8% at $40.08. JFrog Ltd. (FROG) is down over 8% at $22.01. Mattel, Inc. (MAT) is down over 8% at $18.72. Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is down over 8% at $3.26. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) is down over 6% at $32.15.

Affirm Holdings Inc 12,73 -4,21% Affirm Holdings Inc
AppLovin Corp Registered Shs -A- 14,93 0,34% AppLovin Corp Registered Shs -A-
Brooks Automation Inc. 42,31 -13,19% Brooks Automation Inc.
Cardiovascular Systems Inc 18,10 -1,09% Cardiovascular Systems Inc
Credit Suisse GroupShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipts Repr. 1 Sh 2,88 -0,69% Credit Suisse GroupShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipts Repr. 1 Sh
Digital Turbine Inc Registered Shs 11,41 -4,25% Digital Turbine Inc Registered Shs
JFrog Ltd. Registered Shs 23,58 -1,75% JFrog Ltd. Registered Shs
Mattel Inc. 16,95 0,00% Mattel Inc.
MDU Resources Group Inc. 30,05 -0,99% MDU Resources Group Inc.
NAPCO Security Systems IncShs 31,61 -7,68% NAPCO Security Systems IncShs
Purple Innovation Inc Registered Shs 4,54 -19,57% Purple Innovation Inc Registered Shs
Rapid7 Inc 47,02 6,86% Rapid7 Inc
Revelation Biosciences Inc Registered Shs 0,30 5,26% Revelation Biosciences Inc Registered Shs
Sonos Inc 19,08 0,92% Sonos Inc
Velo3D Inc Registered Shs 3,25 1,25% Velo3D Inc Registered Shs
Walt Disney 101,74 -0,86% Walt Disney

ATX und DAX schwach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notieren vor dem Wochenende mit Verlusten. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend abwärts.

