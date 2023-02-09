|
09.02.2023 13:03:15
Pre-market Movers: CSII, APP, APPS, REVB, AFRM…
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).
In the Green
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSII) is up over 47% at $19.65. AppLovin Corporation (APP) is up over 29% at $16.45. Sonos, Inc. (SONO) is up over 15% at $20.60. ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVSA) is up over 13% at $2.30. Velo3D, Inc. (VLD) is up over 9% at $3.50. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) is up over 7% at $32.50. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is up over 6% at $118.93.
In the Red
Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) is down over 19% at $13.02. Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (REVB) is down over 18% at $4.35. Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) is down over 16% at $13.30. Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) is down over 16% at $4.72. aTyr Pharma, Inc. (LIFE) is down over 14% at $2.04. Rapid7, Inc. (RPD) is down over 10% at $45.85. Azenta, Inc. (AZTA) is down over 8% at $51.50. Galapagos NV (GLPG) is down over 8% at $40.08. JFrog Ltd. (FROG) is down over 8% at $22.01. Mattel, Inc. (MAT) is down over 8% at $18.72. Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is down over 8% at $3.26. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) is down over 6% at $32.15.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Affirm Holdings Inc
|12,73
|-4,21%
|AppLovin Corp Registered Shs -A-
|14,93
|0,34%
|Brooks Automation Inc.
|42,31
|-13,19%
|Cardiovascular Systems Inc
|18,10
|-1,09%
|Credit Suisse GroupShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipts Repr. 1 Sh
|2,88
|-0,69%
|Digital Turbine Inc Registered Shs
|11,41
|-4,25%
|JFrog Ltd. Registered Shs
|23,58
|-1,75%
|Mattel Inc.
|16,95
|0,00%
|MDU Resources Group Inc.
|30,05
|-0,99%
|NAPCO Security Systems IncShs
|31,61
|-7,68%
|Purple Innovation Inc Registered Shs
|4,54
|-19,57%
|Rapid7 Inc
|47,02
|6,86%
|Revelation Biosciences Inc Registered Shs
|0,30
|5,26%
|Sonos Inc
|19,08
|0,92%
|Velo3D Inc Registered Shs
|3,25
|1,25%
|Walt Disney
|101,74
|-0,86%