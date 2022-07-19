|
19.07.2022 14:01:18
Pre-market Movers: CVM, SRGA, USEA, WETG, NRGV…
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.45 A.M. ET).
In the Green
CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) is up over 44% at $4.83 Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (SRGA) is up over 22% at $3.69 United Maritime Corporation (USEA) is up over 21% at $3.04 Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) is up over 15% at $7.88 Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is up over 15% at $3.75 Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) is up over 12% at $22 Mynaric AG (MYNA) is up over 12% at $9.73 Femasys Inc. (FEMY) is up over 9% at $2.25 Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is up over 7% at $70 Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) is up over 5% at $17.53
In the Red
WeTrade Group, Inc. (WETG) is down over 16% at $10.00 Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST) is down over 11% at $2.25 Invitae Corporation (NVTA) is down over 9% at $2.42 Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) is down over 8% at $11.55 Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) is down over 8% at $4.77 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is down over 6% at $129.80 Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited (TOP) is down over 6% at $26.98 Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI) is down over 6% at $8.17
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Papa Murphy's Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten
|
05.11.18
|Ausblick: Papa Murphys stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Papa Murphy's Holdings Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Atlas Crest Investment Corp Registered Shs -A-
|3,40
|4,29%
|CEL-SCI Corp (New) Registered Shs
|3,70
|4,32%
|Cinemark Holdings Inc
|18,08
|7,58%
|Energy Vault Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|6,45
|-3,01%
|Femasys Inc Registered Shs
|2,03
|-0,98%
|Greenwich LifeSciences Inc Registered Shs
|8,88
|1,95%
|IBM Corp. (International Business Machines)
|128,16
|1,50%
|Invitae Corp
|2,17
|-4,94%
|Silvergate Capital Corporation Registered Shs -A-
|78,01
|17,38%
|Tempest Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
|2,36
|10,28%
|VERTICAL AEROSPACE
|5,55
|5,71%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGaslieferungen im Fokus: ATX fester -- DAX gibt ab -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte von seiner freundlichen Seite, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex ins Minus dreht. Die Börsen in Fernost weisen am Mittwoch grüne Vorzeichen aus.