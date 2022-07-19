Pre-market Movers: CVM, SRGA, USEA, WETG, NRGV…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.45 A.M. ET).

In the Green

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) is up over 44% at $4.83 Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (SRGA) is up over 22% at $3.69 United Maritime Corporation (USEA) is up over 21% at $3.04 Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) is up over 15% at $7.88 Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is up over 15% at $3.75 Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) is up over 12% at $22 Mynaric AG (MYNA) is up over 12% at $9.73 Femasys Inc. (FEMY) is up over 9% at $2.25 Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is up over 7% at $70 Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) is up over 5% at $17.53

In the Red

WeTrade Group, Inc. (WETG) is down over 16% at $10.00 Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST) is down over 11% at $2.25 Invitae Corporation (NVTA) is down over 9% at $2.42 Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) is down over 8% at $11.55 Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) is down over 8% at $4.77 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is down over 6% at $129.80 Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited (TOP) is down over 6% at $26.98 Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI) is down over 6% at $8.17