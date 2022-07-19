Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
19.07.2022 14:01:18

Pre-market Movers: CVM, SRGA, USEA, WETG, NRGV…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.45 A.M. ET).

In the Green

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) is up over 44% at $4.83 Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (SRGA) is up over 22% at $3.69 United Maritime Corporation (USEA) is up over 21% at $3.04 Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) is up over 15% at $7.88 Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is up over 15% at $3.75 Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) is up over 12% at $22 Mynaric AG (MYNA) is up over 12% at $9.73 Femasys Inc. (FEMY) is up over 9% at $2.25 Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is up over 7% at $70 Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) is up over 5% at $17.53

In the Red

WeTrade Group, Inc. (WETG) is down over 16% at $10.00 Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST) is down over 11% at $2.25 Invitae Corporation (NVTA) is down over 9% at $2.42 Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) is down over 8% at $11.55 Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) is down over 8% at $4.77 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is down over 6% at $129.80 Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited (TOP) is down over 6% at $26.98 Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI) is down over 6% at $8.17

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Papa Murphy's Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Papa Murphy's Holdings Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Atlas Crest Investment Corp Registered Shs -A- 3,40 4,29% Atlas Crest Investment Corp Registered Shs -A-
CEL-SCI Corp (New) Registered Shs 3,70 4,32% CEL-SCI Corp (New) Registered Shs
Cinemark Holdings Inc 18,08 7,58% Cinemark Holdings Inc
Energy Vault Holdings Inc Registered Shs 6,45 -3,01% Energy Vault Holdings Inc Registered Shs
Femasys Inc Registered Shs 2,03 -0,98% Femasys Inc Registered Shs
Greenwich LifeSciences Inc Registered Shs 8,88 1,95% Greenwich LifeSciences Inc Registered Shs
IBM Corp. (International Business Machines) 128,16 1,50% IBM Corp. (International Business Machines)
Invitae Corp 2,17 -4,94% Invitae Corp
Silvergate Capital Corporation Registered Shs -A- 78,01 17,38% Silvergate Capital Corporation Registered Shs -A-
Tempest Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs 2,36 10,28% Tempest Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
VERTICAL AEROSPACE 5,55 5,71% VERTICAL AEROSPACE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gaslieferungen im Fokus: ATX fester -- DAX gibt ab -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte von seiner freundlichen Seite, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex ins Minus dreht. Die Börsen in Fernost weisen am Mittwoch grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen