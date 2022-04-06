|
06.04.2022 13:02:26
Pre-market Movers: DC, GTIM, BBAI, RKLY, MLTX…
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET).
In the Green
Dakota Gold Corp (DC) is up over 76% at $12.21 Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) is up over 23% at $4.35 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) is up over 17% at $12.14 Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) is up over 15% at $5.00 MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG (MLTX) is up over 12% at $14.89 Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) is up over 12% at $11.88 BARK, Inc. (BARK) is up over 12% at $4.19 BRC Inc. (BRCC) is up over 11% at $26.99 Gogo Inc. (GOGO) is up over 11% at $21.36 REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) is up over 6% at $2.12
In the Red
Anghami Inc. (ANGH) is down over 11% at $11.87 Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (FRGE) is down over 8% at $24.07 Aurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR) is down over 5% at $6.11 Cano Health, Inc. (CANO) is down over 5% at $5.97
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Anghami Incorporation Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Anghami Incorporation Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Anghami Incorporation Registered Shs
|10,68
|0,09%
|Aurora Innovation Inc Registered Shs -A-
|5,86
|3,35%
|Cano Health Inc Registered Shs -A-
|5,59
|-11,13%
|GigCapital4 Inc Registered Shs
|9,60
|-5,88%
|Gogo Inc
|18,71
|-1,39%
|Good Times Restaurants Inc.
|3,38
|-3,70%
|Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited Registered Shs
|4,16
|-3,93%