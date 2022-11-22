Pre-market Movers: EBON, SLS, IXHL, ATTO, NXL…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET).

In the Green

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) is up over 15% at $2.97 Atento S.A. (ATTO) is up over 11% at $7.80 Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NXL) is up over 11% at $2.28 Selina Hospitality PLC (SLNA) is up over 10% at $4.55 Celanese Corporation (CE) is up over 6% at $105.97 Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) is up over 5% at $36.39 Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is up over 5% at $9.38 iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is up over 5% at $2.99

In the Red

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is down over 17% at $5.50 Incannex Healthcare Limited (IXHL) is down over 12% at $3.60 Tenon Medical, Inc. (TNON) is down over 10% at $2.65 Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. (AMV) is down over 9% at $9.20 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is down over 8% at $73.50 Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) is down over 5% at $29.53