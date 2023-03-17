17.03.2023 12:05:43

Pre-market Movers: ENZ, HUBC, SRPT, MNPR, THMO…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (ENZ) is up over 81% at $2.16. HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) is up over 23% at $2.96. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) is up over 19% at $3.31. Biomea Fusion, Inc. (BMEA) is up over 16% at $18.00. PaxMedica, Inc. (PXMD) is up over 14% at $2.56. FedEx Corporation (FDX) is up over 12% at $228.91. Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) is up over 12% at $2.24. COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) is up over 9% at $2.18. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) is up over 8% at $9.97. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) is up over 7% at $14.94. Frontline plc (FRO) is up over 5% at $16.71.

In the Red

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) is down over 19% at $120.10. ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) is down over 18% at $4.91. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OPXS) is down over 17% at $2.59. Elevation Oncology, Inc. (ELEV) is down over 8% at $2.14. First Republic Bank (FRC) is down over 5% at $32.53. GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO) is down over 5% at $16.48.

