11.03.2022 13:53:41

Pre-market Movers: EXN, ONE, TLYS, IMVT, LAZY…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.45 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN) is up over 97% at $1.94 OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) is up over 28% at $2.48 Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT) is up over 23% at $6.70 Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (LAZY) is up over 18% at $21.24 Pearson plc (PSO) is up over 17% at $10.24 Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) is up over 17% at $6.85 Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) is up over 14% at $97 PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) is up over 7% at $3.87

In the Red

Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS) is down over 27% at $8.93 DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) is down over 16% at $78.19 AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (AGRI) is down over 16% at $2.84 Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) is down over 14% at $11.45 Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) is down over 13% at $11.97 Trio-Tech International (TRT) is down over 13% at $5.88 DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is down over 13% at $2.94 American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT) is down over 10% at $13.75 Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) is down over 10% at $3.77 Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) is down over 9% at $4.54 Enservco Corporation (ENSV) is down over 9% at $3.92 Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (ZEST) is down over 9% at $2.34 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is down over 8% at $37.62 Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) is down over 8% at $7.80

