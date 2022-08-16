Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.08.2022 13:59:52

Pre-market Movers: FRZA, SVFD, MEGL, HALL, TGA…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.45 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Forza X1, Inc. (FRZA) is up over 34% at $8.15 Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) is up over 28% at $22.70 TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) is up over 20% at $3.96 ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) is up over 15% at $9.94 CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) is up over 15% at $2.26 Mainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ) is up over 13% at $10.57 Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) is up over 12% at $8.13 Energy Services of America Corporation (ESOA) is up over 11% at $2.67 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is up over 10% at $5.16

In the Red

Save Foods, Inc. (SVFD) Is down over 34% at $3.11 Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL) is down over 26% at $1.82 Tremor International Ltd (TRMR) is down over 17% at $8.60 GAN Limited (GAN) is down over 15% at $3.67 Albireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO) is down over 14% at $21.27 urban-gro, Inc. (UGRO) is down over 12% at $5.50 AmpliTech Group, Inc. (AMPG) is down over 11% at $2.45 Compass, Inc. (COMP) is down over 10% at $4.17 Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) is down over 7% at $28.03 ZipRecruiter, Inc. (ZIP) is down over 6% at $19.67 Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) is down over 6% at $4.15 D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is down over 5% at $10.11

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hallmark Financial Services IncShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Hallmark Financial Services IncShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ACV Auctions Inc Registered Shs -A- 8,81 2,20% ACV Auctions Inc Registered Shs -A-
Albireo Pharma Inc Registered Shs 21,74 0,00% Albireo Pharma Inc Registered Shs
Compass Inc Registered Shs -A- 4,45 -4,91% Compass Inc Registered Shs -A-
Energy Services of America Corporation 2,97 24,79% Energy Services of America Corporation
GAN Limited Registered Shs 3,24 0,00% GAN Limited Registered Shs
Hallmark Financial Services IncShs 1,58 -36,75% Hallmark Financial Services IncShs
Mainz Biomed B.V. Registered Shs 10,33 14,02% Mainz Biomed B.V. Registered Shs
Save Foods Inc Registered Shs 3,70 0,00% Save Foods Inc Registered Shs
Transglobe Energy CorpShs 3,18 0,00% Transglobe Energy CorpShs
urban-gro Inc Registered Shs 5,21 -17,04% urban-gro Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen in Grün -- ATX und DAX schließen höher
Die Börsen in Fernost zeigen sich am Mittwoch von ihrer freundlichen Seite. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen den Dienstagshandel mit höheren Notierungen ab.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen