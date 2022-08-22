Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
22.08.2022 13:55:55

Pre-market Movers: GBNH, MSPR, SGFY, AMC, REBN…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.50 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) is up over 56% at $4.79 MSP Recovery, Inc. (MSPR) is up over 41% at $3.04 Signify Health, Inc. (SGFY) is up over 40% at $29.71 Reborn Coffee, Inc. (REBN) is up over 24% at $4.53 Graphex Group Limited (GRFX) is up over 23% at $3.09 Wag! Group Co. (PET) is up over 19% at $6.19 GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) is up over 15% at $55.35 ProKidney Corp. (PROK) is up over 15% at $7.61 Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (RBT) is up over 11% at $6.14 MOGU Inc. (MOGU) is up over 11% at $2.20 Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is up over 8% at $2.23 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) is up over 7% at $21.08

In the Red

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC), is down over 33% at $12 Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (ADES) is down over 20% at $5.10 Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) is down over 15% at $6.00 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is down over 10% at $9.86 GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) is down over 8% at $5.48 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) is down over 7% at $347.42 Dover Corporation (DOV) is down over 7% at $126.96 The Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) is down over 7% at $13.04 Weber Inc. (WEBR) is down over 7% at $8.23 Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) is down over 6% at $47.50 Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) is down over 5% at $5.67

