|
16.05.2023 13:14:55
Pre-market Movers: GDC, ELOX, VOXX, HZNP, CALT…
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).
In the Green
GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) is up over 39% at $6.07. Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) is up over 15% at $5.42. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) is up over 14% at $4.69. Redwire Corporation (RDW) is up over 8% at $2.84. Allego N.V. (ALLG) is up over 6% at $2.33. Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is up over 5% at $94.23. Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is up over 5% at $6.40.
In the Red
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELOX) is down over 30% at $7.60. VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) is down over 21% at $9.40. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) is down over 17% at $92.27. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT) is down over 15% at $21.60. Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) is down over 14% at $41.51. Ohmyhome Limited (OMH) is down over 11% at $27.36. Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is down over 8% at $39.28. agilon health, inc. (AGL) is down over 8% at $21.85. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (FWRG) is down over 7% at $15.75.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu agilon health inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu agilon health inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|agilon health inc Registered Shs
|23,11
|0,43%
|Allego N.V. Registered Shs
|2,15
|3,12%
|Calliditas Therapeutics AB (spons. ADRs)
|21,09
|0,00%
|Capital One Financial Corp.
|87,00
|2,35%
|Ducommun Inc.
|38,20
|1,06%
|First Watch Restaurant Group Inc Registered Shs
|17,56
|-0,62%
|Futu Holdings Ltd (A) (spons. ADRs)
|36,00
|-3,74%
|Horizon Therapeutics PLC
|91,60
|3,85%
|Nanobiotix SA (spons. ADRs)
|4,42
|-6,75%
|Redwire Corp Registered Shs
|2,69
|3,86%
|United Insurance Holdings Corp
|5,20
|-1,70%
|VOXX International Corp (A)
|7,50
|-4,46%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX im Feiertag -- DAX vorbörslich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen fester
Der heimische Markt bleibt am Donnerstag aufgrund des Feiertags Christie Himmelfahrt geschlossen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt wird mit Gewinnen erwartet. Die Märkte Asiens können am Donnerstag Gewinne verzeichnen.