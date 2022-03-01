|
01.03.2022 13:33:33
Pre-market Movers: GDRX, TACO, AMBA, MULN, SMLR…
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).
In the Green
Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO) is up over 26% at $15.75 Mullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN) is up over 18% at $2.00 Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) is up over 15% at $3.52 SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) is up over 14% at $4.00 Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) is up over 14% at $2.29 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) is up over 11% at $19.87 10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) is up over 9% at $89.61 Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) is up over 9% at $18.73 NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) is up over 8% at $2.83 Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) is up over 7% at $42.55 CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) is up over 6% at $17.39 BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) is up over 6% at $11.48
In the Red
GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) is down over 31% at $18.81 Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) is down over 18% at $114.50 Semler Scientific, Inc. (SMLR) is down over 17% at $60 BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) is down over 16% at $21.74 Vroom, Inc. (VRM) is down over 13% at $5.23 PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) is down over 12% at $26.92 Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is down over 12% at $25.28 Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) is down over 10% at $19.41 Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is down over 8% at $39.51 Zhihu Inc. (ZH) is down over 7% at $3.09 Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (VOLT) is down over 5% at $2.89
