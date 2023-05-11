Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
11.05.2023 13:20:01

Pre-market Movers: GFAI, SONO, KLXE, CDNA, DMRC…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.15 A.M. ET).

In the Green

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) is up over 20% at $10.73. Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) is up over 17% at $23.31. AppLovin Corporation (APP) is up over 16% at $20.71. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) is up over 13% at $31.76. Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) is up over 12% at $2.50. Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) is up over 11% at $2.78. Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) is up over 10% at $31.70. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) is up over 9% at $41.49. Unity Software Inc. (U) is up over 9% at $31.44. NICE Ltd. (NICE) is up over 7% at $204.13.

In the Red

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (GFAI) is down over 33% at $4.83. Sonos, Inc. (SONO) is down over 23% at $16.10. CareDx, Inc (CDNA) is down over 18% at $7.02. WW International, Inc. (WW) is down over 14% at $7.13. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) is down over 12% at $2.66. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (HCDI) is down over 10% at $7.70. TORM plc (TRMD) is down over 6% at $28.26. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is down over 5% at $95.25. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) is down over 5% at $2.01.

