08.09.2023 13:44:05

Pre-market Movers: GROM, DMS, RCLF, PLTN, SPRB…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.35 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (PLTN) is up over 15% at $12.28. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB) is up over 13% at $2.53. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) is up over 12% at $11.80. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) is up over 9% at $4.24. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (MLP) is up over 7% at $13.82. LiveWire Group, Inc. (LVWR) is up over 7% at $11.18. Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) is up over 6% at $43.10. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) is up over 5% at $3.13.

In the Red

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (GROM) is down over 34% at $2.65. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (DMS) is down over 27% at $3.58. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (RCLF) is down over 17% at $11.93. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) is down over 12% at $3.52. Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT) is down over 11% at $19.00. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) is down over 11% at $6.56. RH (RH) is down over 7% at $340.99. Birks Group Inc. (BGI) is down over 7% at $3.34. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) is down over 5% at $25.01. Planet Labs PBC (PL) is down over 5% at $2.90.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA 4,01 1,05% Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA
Birks Group Inc 3,28 -4,65% Birks Group Inc
Digital Media Solutions Inc Registered Shs -A- 0,30 9,83% Digital Media Solutions Inc Registered Shs -A-
DigitalOcean 24,74 -1,16% DigitalOcean
Faraday Future 9,48 5 996,46% Faraday Future
Hooker Furniture Corp. 17,77 0,00% Hooker Furniture Corp.
Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 7,21 -2,57% Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.
LiveWire Group Inc Registered Shs 9,60 0,00% LiveWire Group Inc Registered Shs
Maui Land & Pineapple Co 12,73 -1,39% Maui Land & Pineapple Co
RH 316,75 -8,29% RH
Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Cons of 1 Sh -A- + 1-3 Wt 10,14 -16,61% Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Cons of 1 Sh -A- + 1-3 Wt
Smartsheet 39,92 5,50% Smartsheet
Smith&Wesson Brands 10,98 13,31% Smith&Wesson Brands
Spruce Biosciences Inc Registered Shs 2,23 0,00% Spruce Biosciences Inc Registered Shs

Zins- und Konjunktursorgen: ATX und DAX gehen minimal höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel moderat im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen schließen leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am letzten Handelstag der Woche leicht nach. Der DAX schloss knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche knapp im Plus. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag indes bergab.

