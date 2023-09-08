Pre-market Movers: GROM, DMS, RCLF, PLTN, SPRB…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.35 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (PLTN) is up over 15% at $12.28. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB) is up over 13% at $2.53. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) is up over 12% at $11.80. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) is up over 9% at $4.24. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (MLP) is up over 7% at $13.82. LiveWire Group, Inc. (LVWR) is up over 7% at $11.18. Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) is up over 6% at $43.10. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) is up over 5% at $3.13.

In the Red

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (GROM) is down over 34% at $2.65. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (DMS) is down over 27% at $3.58. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (RCLF) is down over 17% at $11.93. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) is down over 12% at $3.52. Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT) is down over 11% at $19.00. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) is down over 11% at $6.56. RH (RH) is down over 7% at $340.99. Birks Group Inc. (BGI) is down over 7% at $3.34. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) is down over 5% at $25.01. Planet Labs PBC (PL) is down over 5% at $2.90.