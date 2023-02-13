|
13.02.2023 13:47:26
Pre-market Movers: GTHX, VLON, ZIVO, ACGN, OCUL…
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.35 A.M. ET).
In the Green
Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VLON) is up over 37% at $0.63. Aceragen, Inc. (ACGN) is up over 22% at $5.95. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL) is up over 15% at $4.47. COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) is up over 14% at $4.96. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL) is up over 13% at $5.58. The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) is up over 10% at $7.81. Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) is up over 8% at $10.75. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (PWSC) is up over 6% at $24.15. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) is up over 5% at $55.59.
In the Red
G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) is down over 52% at $3.39. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (ZIVO) is down over 29% at $2.50. Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN) is down over 13% at $5.54. Surmodics, Inc. (SRDX) is down over 10% at $25.80. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (XIN) is down over 8% at $6.43. Guardforce AI Co., Limited (GFAI) is down over 6% at $17.75. NanoVibronix, Inc. (NAOV) is down over 5% at $5.70. X Financial (XYF) is down over 5% at $3.28.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dingdong (Cayman) Limited American Depositary Shares Repr 3 Shs -A-
|5,40
|17,90%
|Fastly
|12,42
|0,47%
|G1 Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
|3,20
|-2,50%
|Guardforce AI Company Limited Registered Shs
|15,50
|-17,99%
|Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs
|4,36
|-1,36%
|JinkoSolar
|48,78
|0,62%
|NanoVibronix Inc Registered Shs (Old)
|0,29
|0,00%
|Ocular Therapeutix Inc
|5,66
|16,28%
|PowerSchool Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-
|23,53
|0,73%
|SurModics Inc.
|24,00
|2,56%
|Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs
|0,65
|-26,13%