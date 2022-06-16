Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.06.2022 12:35:22

Pre-market Movers: HSCS, CALA, SNTI, RDBX, ACIU…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 06.30 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (HSCS) is up over 87% at $3.18 Senti Biosciences, Inc. (SNTI) is up over 19% at $2.45 Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is up over 17% at $12.85 W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) is up over 9% at $8.00 Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) is up over 8% at $33.75

In the Red

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA) is down over 27% at $1.99 AC Immune SA (ACIU) is down over 15% at $2.42 Quantum Computing, Inc. (QUBT) is down over 9% at $2.36 Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is down over 8% at $20.78 Eros Media World Plc (EMWP) is down over 8% at $2.36 Symbotic Inc. (SYM) is down over 7% at $14.75 Tremor International Ltd (TRMR) is down over 7% at $8.61

