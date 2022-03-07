Pre-market Movers: HUSA, BBBY, NINE, IMPP, MXC…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.05 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) is up over 97% at $3.76 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is up over 76% at $28.60 Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) is up over 62% at $2.92 Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) is up over 56% at $5.30 Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) is up over 30% at $32.65 Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is up over 29% at $52.96 U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) is up over 20% at $2.07 Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK) is up over 19% at $2.11 Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) is up over 18% at $7.05 KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) is up over 16% at $12.08 Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (ANIX) is up over 15% at $3.15 Smart Sand, Inc. (SND) is up over 10% at $4.36

In the Red

Squarespace, Inc. (SQSP) is down over 25% at $17.01 Atreca, Inc. (BCEL) is down over 18% at $4.25 Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (VINE) is down over 15% at $3.36 Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) is down over 14% at $36.17 Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) is down over 14% at $2.89 Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) is down over 9% at $61.00 Universal Display Corporation (OLED) is down over 8% at $142.44