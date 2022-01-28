28.01.2022 13:34:58

Pre-market Movers: IMPP, PRVB, HOOD, ATIF, WDC…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.20 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) is up over 50% at $1.74 Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) is up over 13% at $3.85 ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) is up over 12% at $4.40 New Concept Energy, Inc. (GBR) is up over 8% at $2.99 Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) is up over 7% at $1.20 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) is up over 5% at $0.66

In the Red

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is down over 12% at $10.12 Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is down over 10% at $48.26 BT Brands, Inc. (BTBD) is down over 8% at $2.57 Sidus Space, Inc. (SIDU) is down over 7% at $10.00 TechnipFMC plc (FTI) is down over 7% at $6.14 Aptorum Group Limited (APM) is down over 6% at $1.51

