|
17.10.2022 13:18:17
Pre-market Movers: INPX, GEHI, HAPP, MPTI, ADEA…
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.05 A.M. ET).
In the Green Inpixon (INPX) is up over 57% at $7.53 Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (GEHI) is up over 30% at $24.84 M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) is up over 12% at $13.53 Amprius Technologies, Inc. (AMPX) is up over 9% at $7.30 Missfresh Limited (MF) is up over 9% at $2.01 FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) is up over 8% at $8.28 LG Display Co., Ltd. (LPL) is up over 7% at $4.95 Allego N.V. (ALLG) is up over 7% at $3.96 Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) is up over 7% at $2.27 Splunk Inc. (SPLK) is up over 6% at $75.10 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) is up over 6% at $5.26 Revlon, Inc. (REV) is up over 6% at $4.39 Cepton, Inc. (CPTN) is up over 5% at $2.68
In the Red
Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP) is down over 14% at $2.25 Adeia Inc. (ADEA) is down over 12% at $9.10 Eve Holding, Inc. (EVEX) is down over 12% at $7 Eyenovia, Inc. (EYEN) is down over 11% at $2.33 Pineapple Energy Inc. (PEGY) is down over 8% at $5.23 Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) is down over 6% at $9.41 Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) is down over 5% at $46
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Happiness Biotech Group Ltd Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Happiness Biotech Group Ltd Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Allego N.V. Registered Shs
|3,74
|0,54%
|Alliant Energy Corp.
|50,50
|1,41%
|Amprius Technologies Inc Registered Shs
|6,08
|-8,57%
|Eyenovia Inc Registered Shs
|2,56
|-2,29%
|FIGS Inc Registered Shs -A-
|7,53
|-1,05%
|Happiness Biotech Group Ltd Registered Shs
|0,15
|0,00%
|Immunic Inc Registered Shs
|9,22
|-8,48%
|LG.Philips LCD Co. Ltd. (Spons. ADRs) (LG Philips LCD)
|5,10
|11,35%
|Missfresh Limited American Depositary Shares Repr 3 Shs -B-
|0,06
|-19,74%
|Pineapple Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|4,70
|-25,98%
|Revlon
|4,24
|-9,82%
|Splunk Inc
|76,37
|6,56%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schlussendlich deutlich fester -- ATX schließt klar im Plus -- DAX letztlich mit kräftigem Gewinn -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsschluss mehrheitlich in Grün
Die US-Börsen erzielten zum Wochenstart kräftige Gewinne. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Montag im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls deutlich fester. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten ihre Verluste größtenteils abschütteln.