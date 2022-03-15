Pre-market Movers: IXHL, COUP, MGLD, AGRI, EVLV…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.45 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Incannex Healthcare Limited (IXHL) is up over 190% at $66.51 AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (AGRI) is up over 19% at $4.73 Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) is up over 14% at $5.55 Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is up over 9% at $3.50 Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) is up over 8% at $76.00 GitLab Inc. (GTLB) is up over 8% at $36.03 SigmaTron International, Inc. (SGMA) is up over 8% at $9.40 Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) is up over 5% at $34.44

In the Red

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) is down over 29% at $63.29 The Marygold Companies, Inc. (MGLD) is down over 20% at $3.25 Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (EVLV) is down over 19% at $2.40 4D pharma plc (LBPS) is down over 13% at $3.91 ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is down over 9% at $19.00 Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) is down over 9% at $2.86 Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) is down over 8% at $5.72 Enservco Corporation (ENSV) is down over 7% at $2.98 PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is down over 5% at $21.61