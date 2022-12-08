08.12.2022 13:05:44

Pre-market Movers: IXHL, MNPR, DSGN, SNES, LCFY…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Incannex Healthcare Limited (IXHL) is up over 36% at $4.23 Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) is up over 31% at $3.27 SenesTech, Inc. (SNES) is up over 27% at $3.30 Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) is up over 16% at $6.12 Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) is up over 14% at $2.01 Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is up over 10% at $24.05 KWESST Micro Systems Inc. Common Stock (KWE) is up over 9% at $3.47 HUYA Inc. (HUYA) is up over 7% at $2.75 RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is up over 7% at $2.72 KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is up over 6% at $17.06

In the Red

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (DSGN) is down over 28% at $9.10 Locafy Limited (LCFY) is down over 24% at $4.74 Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) is down over 12% at $2.70 Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) is down over 10% at $44.68 Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation (PV) is down over 6% at $9.24

