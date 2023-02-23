|
23.02.2023 12:57:18
Pre-market Movers: LUNR, GSM, CALT, ENVX, HRTX…
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).
In the Green
Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) is up over 25% at $103.00. Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) is up over 19% at $5.10. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT) is up over 18% at $20.24. Enovix Corporation (ENVX) is up over 18% at $9.85. ETAO International Co., Ltd. (ETAO) is up over 13% at $5.12. NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is up over 8% at $224.45. Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) is up over 5% at $135.92. Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) is up over 5% at $118.00. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) is up over 5% at $59.40.
In the Red
Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) is down over 14% at $2.30. Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is down over 10% at $8.97. 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) is down over 10% at $2.74. Expion360 Inc. (XPON) is down over 10% at $2.46. Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) is down over 9% at $12.29. Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is down over 9% at $3.24. American Well Corporation (AMWL) is down over 7% at $3.34. Unity Software Inc. (U) is down over 6% at $35.35. Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) is down over 5% at $35.74.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu American Well Corporation Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
23.02.23
|American Well (AMWL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
21.02.23
|Ausblick: American Well A präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
07.02.23
|Erste Schätzungen: American Well A zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
06.11.22
|Ausblick: American Well A stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: American Well A gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
08.09.22
|Why American Well Stock Was Sickly Today (MotleyFool)