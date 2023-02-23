Pre-market Movers: LUNR, GSM, CALT, ENVX, HRTX…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) is up over 25% at $103.00. Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) is up over 19% at $5.10. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT) is up over 18% at $20.24. Enovix Corporation (ENVX) is up over 18% at $9.85. ETAO International Co., Ltd. (ETAO) is up over 13% at $5.12. NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is up over 8% at $224.45. Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) is up over 5% at $135.92. Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) is up over 5% at $118.00. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) is up over 5% at $59.40.

In the Red

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) is down over 14% at $2.30. Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is down over 10% at $8.97. 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) is down over 10% at $2.74. Expion360 Inc. (XPON) is down over 10% at $2.46. Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) is down over 9% at $12.29. Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is down over 9% at $3.24. American Well Corporation (AMWL) is down over 7% at $3.34. Unity Software Inc. (U) is down over 6% at $35.35. Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) is down over 5% at $35.74.