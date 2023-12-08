|
08.12.2023 12:58:43
Pre-market Movers: MBI, FLJ, HCP, CDMO, GDHG…
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.40 A.M. ET).
In the Green
MBIA Inc. (MBI) is up over 57% at $11.63. FLJ Group Limited (FLJ) is up over 49% at $2.96. BIOLASE, Inc. (BIOL) is up over 13% at $1.35. Eneti Inc. (NETI) is up over 9% at $10.75. Genfit S.A. (GNFT) is up over 9% at $3.50. Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) is up over 8% at $7.12. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) is up over 8% at $1.10. Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (CLIN) is up over 6% at $5.32. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (TIVC) is up over 6% at $2.18. Lilium N.V. (LILM) is up over 6% at $1.40. Smart for Life, Inc. (SMFL) is up over 6% at $1.17. enGene Holdings Inc. (ENGN) is up over 5% at $7.79. Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) is up over 5% at $6.93. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (GROM) is up over 5% at $1.07.
In the Red
HashiCorp, Inc. (HCP) is down over 24% at $18.90. Avid Bioservices, Inc. (CDMO) is down over 19% at $4.25. Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (GDHG) is down over 18% at $1.89. Save Foods, Inc. (SVFD) is down over 15% at $2.58. Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) is down over 13% at $4.97. Mustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO) is down over 10% at $1.39. Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) is down over 8% at $11.26. Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) is down over 8% at $4.77. iBio, Inc. (IBIO) is down over 8% at $1.34. Mural Oncology plc (MURA) is down over 7% at $3.58. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) is down over 7% at $2.95. View, Inc. (VIEW) is down over 7% at $1.28. Fenbo Holdings Limited (FEBO) is down over 5% at $4.67.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Altimmune Inc Registered Shs
|6,44
|8,64%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|6,65
|27,64%
|Avid Bioservices Inc Registered Shs
|4,26
|-1,84%
|EnGene Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|7,23
|-0,41%
|G1 Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
|2,86
|-4,98%
|Gates Industrial Corporation PLC Registered Shs
|11,10
|6,73%
|Genfit SA (spons. ADRs)
|3,10
|12,32%
|Golden Heaven Group Holdings Limited Registered Shs
|1,52
|11,76%
|Lilium
|1,28
|5,79%
|MBIA Inc.
|12,50
|13,64%
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc Registered Shs
|9,95
|11,80%