19.12.2022 13:57:25

Pre-market Movers: MDGL, VKTX, IPHA, LANV, GOSS…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.50 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MDGL) is up over 212% at $199.34 Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) is up over 67% at $6.75 Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA) is up over 34% at $2.55 Bit Brother Limited (BTB) is up over 11% at $8.73 Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) is up over 10% at $26.85 Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (VHAQ) is up over 9% at $10.37 Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH) is up over 8% at $29.87 Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is up over 6% at $3.33

In the Red

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) is down over 33% at $6.65 Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS) is down over 14% at $2.34 MasterBrand, Inc. (MBC) is down over 10% at $8.29 Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) is down over 10% at $2.11 Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD) is down over 7% at $91.32 Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) is down over 7% at $8.71 PLDT Inc. (PHI) is down over 6% at $25.00

