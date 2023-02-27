|
27.02.2023 13:42:42
Pre-market Movers: MLEC, CFRX, AWIN, TGNA, BRMK…
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).
In the Green
Moolec Science SA (MLEC) is up over 95% at $12.88. ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) is up over 33% at $4.15. AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) is up over 27% at $2.14. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) is up over 20% at $5.00. Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (CVKD) is up over 18% at $2.49. Seagen Inc. (SGEN) is up over 15% at $187.00. Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) is up over 9% at $211.11. FREYR Battery (FREY) is up over 8% at $8.94. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is up over 7% at $6.11. Genius Group Limited (GNS) is up over 6% at $4.76.
In the Red
TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) is down over 21% at $17.15. Ready Capital Corporation (RC) is down over 12% at $11.00. Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX) is down over 11% at $13.05. Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (OCEA) is down over 11% at $8.86. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) is down over 11% at $4.46. Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) is down over 10% at $3.16. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (RNER) is down over 9% at $8.25. Nayax Ltd. (NYAX) is down over 8% at $17.23. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (HTGM) is down over 8% at $3.20. Range Resources Corporation (RRC) is down over 7% at $26.25. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) is down over 7% at $13.30. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) is down over 6% at $11.48.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Range Resources Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Range Resources Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ambrx Biopharma Incorporation (spons. ADRs)
|6,43
|15,03%
|Broadmark Realty Capital Inc Registered Shs
|5,10
|3,66%
|Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
|2,02
|-3,81%
|FREYR Battery Registered Shs
|8,76
|-2,25%
|Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. Registered Shs
|6,06
|2,89%
|Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc Registered -A-
|13,72
|1,99%
|Moolec Science SA Registered Shs
|5,52
|-8,00%
|Range Resources Corp.
|25,31
|3,67%
|TEGNA Inc
|16,40
|-1,80%
|Union Pacific Corp.
|195,32
|-2,39%
|US Silica Holdings Inc
|11,30
|-1,78%