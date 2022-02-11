11.02.2022 13:59:29

Pre-market Movers: MODD, BWMX, BRLT, BL, UVE …

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.45 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Modular Medical, Inc. Common Stock (MODD) is up over 28% at $4.75 Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT) is up over 16% at $14.50 Heartcore Enterprises, Inc. Common Stock (HTCR) is up over 14% at $5.69 Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) is up over 13% at $55.46 Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) is up over 13% at $54.27 Leafly Holdings, Inc. (LFLY) is up over 12% at $7.49 Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) is up over 12% at $2.30 XPEL, Inc. (XPEL) is up over 8% at $63.04 RenovoRx, Inc. (RNXT) is up over 8% at $3.90 Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) is up over 6% at $8.36

In the Red

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (BWMX) is down over 26% at $15.68 BlackLine, Inc. (BL) is down over 15% at $76.95 Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) is down over 15% at $14.46 Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) is down over 12% at $2.61 Confluent, Inc. (CFLT) is down over 11% at $65.00 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) is down over 10% at $52.61 Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) is down over 10% at $50.00 American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (AREB) is down over 8% at $2.82 Regional Health Properties, Inc. (RHE) is down over 6% at $4.40 IronNet, Inc. (IRNT) is down over 6% at $4.05

