Pre-market Movers: NRBO, HIMS, OCUP, TRIP, TTWO…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.15 A.M. ET).

In the Green

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRBO) is up over 42% at $3.07 Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is up over 26% at $5.85 Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP) is up over 26% at $2.65 Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (TNYA) is up over 17% at $2.26 Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (DRCT) is up over 16% at $2.97 Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) is up over 15% at $5.14 Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is up over 12% at $2.08 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) is up over 10% at $233.40 TaskUs, Inc. (TASK) is up over 10% at $17.73 Cango Inc. (CANG) is up over 7% at $2.69 MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) is up over 6% at $10.80 Ultrapar Participações S.A. (UGP) is up over 6% at $2.83

In the Red

Tripadvisor, Inc. (TRIP) is down over 20% at $18.84 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) is down over 18% at $88.59 Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is down over 18% at $11.47 Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS) is down over 17% at $4.62 NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) is down over 15% at $7.80 Five9, Inc. (FIVN) is down over 11% at $41.68 DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) is down over 11% at $26.00 Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) is down over 10% at $5.04 Medtronic plc (MDT) is down over 5% at $80.98