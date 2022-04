Pre-market Movers: NUTX, SST, BRCC, PATI, ATER…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.55 A.M. ET).

In the Green

System1, Inc. (SST) is up over 20% at $19.90 Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (PATI) is up over 15% at $9.22 Aterian, Inc. (ATER) is up over 15% at $3.94 Sunlands Technology Group (STG) is up over 13% at $5.30 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BLCM) is up over 12% at $2.27 Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS) is up over 11% at $38.74 Lilium N.V. (LILM) is up over 9% at $5.30 OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) is up over 8% at $37.30 Puxin Limited (NEW) is up over 7% at $2.24

In the Red

Nutex Health Inc. Common Stock (NUTX) is down over 23% at $30.50 BRC Inc. (BRCC) is down over 15% at $24.02 GlucoTrack, Inc. (GCTK) is down over 10% at $2.85 Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (RCAT) is down over 7% at $2.19 Xponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF) is down over 6% at $22.02 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) is down over 6% at $2.35 Vertex Energy, Inc. (VTNR) is down over 5% at $8.22 Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (CIG) is down over 5% at $3.14