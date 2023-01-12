12.01.2023 13:03:01

Pre-market Movers: ORMP, XPON, YTEN, KNOP, OPGN…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Expion360 Inc. (XPON) is up over 53% at $2.42. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN) is up over 42% at $3.00. OpGen, Inc. (OPGN) is up over 21% at $2.80. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is up over 18% at $4.13. TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) is up over 10% at $4.43. LiveWire Group, Inc. (LVWR) is up over 9% at $5.90. MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) is up over 6% at $1,002.10. The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) is up over 6% at $49.60. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) is up over 5% at $179.86. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is up over 5% at $7.20. Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) is up over 5% at $4.27.

In the Red

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) is down over 68% at $3.38. KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) is down over 28% at $7.54. Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) is down over 15% at $57.36. Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. (AMV) is down over 15% at $8.52. SenesTech, Inc. (SNES) is down over 15% at $3.64. Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (BIOR) is down over 12% at $5.89. Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) is down over 5% at $6.72.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Standard Lithiummehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Standard Lithiummehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AvalonBay Communities Inc. 154,86 -1,69% AvalonBay Communities Inc.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. 4,02 -17,16% Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
Expion360 Inc Registered Shs 2,14 -14,40% Expion360 Inc Registered Shs
KNOT Offshore Partners LP Partnership Interests 6,39 -8,32% KNOT Offshore Partners LP Partnership Interests
LiveWire Group Inc Registered Shs 4,84 0,41% LiveWire Group Inc Registered Shs
Logitech S.A. 35,00 0,00% Logitech S.A.
MercadoLibre IncShs 998,80 5,06% MercadoLibre IncShs
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc 2,12 -10,36% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc
SatixFy Communications Ltd. Registered Shs 6,83 1,04% SatixFy Communications Ltd. Registered Shs
Standard Lithium 3,39 -5,05% Standard Lithium
The Buckle Inc. 41,66 -1,84% The Buckle Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Start der Berichtssaison: ATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- US-Börsen zu Handelsende im Plus -- Asiens Märkte schließen mehrheitlich fester
Anleger am heimischen Markt hielten sich am Freitag zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte im Plus. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich vor dem Wochenende in Grün. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Freitag mehrheitlich Gewinne gemacht.

Nachrichten