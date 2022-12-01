|
01.12.2022 13:34:51
Pre-market Movers: PAFO, GIII, AZYO, OKTA, ESTC…
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).
In the Green
Pacifico Acquisition Corp. (PAFO) is up over 36% at $7.36 Okta, Inc. (OKTA) is up over 15% at $61.60 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) is up over 13% at $2.77 SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) is up over 11% at $10.95 Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) is up over 8% at $174.90 Splunk Inc. (SPLK) is up over 8% at $84.57 PVH Corp. (PVH) is up over 7% at $72.50 Allego N.V. (ALLG) is up over 7% at $3.40 Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) is up over 7% at $2.68 Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) is up over 6% at $361.58
In the Red
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) is down over 28% at $15.42 Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (AZYO) is down over 27% at $5.00 Elastic N.V. (ESTC) is down over 13% at $52.70 Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) is down over 13% at $16.78 Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) is down over 10% at $2.25 Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) is down over 8% at $26.37 Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (CGTX) is down over 8% at $3.20 Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (VORB) is down over 8% at $2.51 Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) is down over 7% at $21.09 XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is down over 7% at $10.04 Appreciate Holdings, Inc. (SFR) is down over 7% at $5.98 Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) is down over 6% at $149.07 Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is down over 6% at $3.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aziyo Biologics Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
13.11.22
|Ausblick: Aziyo Biologics A legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
10.08.22
|Ausblick: Aziyo Biologics A gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
10.05.22
|Aziyo Biologics stock price target cut to $8 from $10 at Truist (MarketWatch)
|
08.05.22
|Ausblick: Aziyo Biologics A legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Aziyo Biologics Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Allego N.V. Registered Shs
|3,02
|-0,66%
|Aziyo Biologics Inc Registered Shs -A-
|4,00
|-2,44%
|Big Lots Inc.
|17,29
|-3,84%
|Cognition Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
|2,81
|8,08%
|Credit Suisse GroupShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipts Repr. 1 Sh
|3,08
|3,36%
|Elastic B.V. Bearer and Registered Shares
|52,72
|2,99%
|Five Below Inc
|174,04
|4,52%
|G-III Apparel Group LtdShs
|11,40
|-28,30%
|Okta Inc
|61,68
|-3,66%
|PVH Corp.
|69,00
|0,00%
|Salesforce
|137,06
|-1,62%
|Shoals Technologies Group Inc Registered Shs -A-
|24,79
|6,39%
|Splunk Inc
|84,05
|1,22%
|Synopsys Inc.
|330,15
|-0,77%
|Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|2,77
|-1,07%
|Xpeng
|11,45
|14,84%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen kaum verändert -- ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt fester -- Asiatische Börsen geben letztendlich nach
Der heimische Markt gab im Freitagshandel etwas nach. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte etwas höher. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Freitag schwächer. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts.