01.12.2022 13:34:51

Pre-market Movers: PAFO, GIII, AZYO, OKTA, ESTC…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Pacifico Acquisition Corp. (PAFO) is up over 36% at $7.36 Okta, Inc. (OKTA) is up over 15% at $61.60 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) is up over 13% at $2.77 SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) is up over 11% at $10.95 Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) is up over 8% at $174.90 Splunk Inc. (SPLK) is up over 8% at $84.57 PVH Corp. (PVH) is up over 7% at $72.50 Allego N.V. (ALLG) is up over 7% at $3.40 Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) is up over 7% at $2.68 Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) is up over 6% at $361.58

In the Red

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) is down over 28% at $15.42 Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (AZYO) is down over 27% at $5.00 Elastic N.V. (ESTC) is down over 13% at $52.70 Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) is down over 13% at $16.78 Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) is down over 10% at $2.25 Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) is down over 8% at $26.37 Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (CGTX) is down over 8% at $3.20 Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (VORB) is down over 8% at $2.51 Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) is down over 7% at $21.09 XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is down over 7% at $10.04 Appreciate Holdings, Inc. (SFR) is down over 7% at $5.98 Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) is down over 6% at $149.07 Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is down over 6% at $3.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Allego N.V. Registered Shs 3,02 -0,66% Allego N.V. Registered Shs
Aziyo Biologics Inc Registered Shs -A- 4,00 -2,44% Aziyo Biologics Inc Registered Shs -A-
Big Lots Inc. 17,29 -3,84% Big Lots Inc.
Cognition Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs 2,81 8,08% Cognition Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
Credit Suisse GroupShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipts Repr. 1 Sh 3,08 3,36% Credit Suisse GroupShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipts Repr. 1 Sh
Elastic B.V. Bearer and Registered Shares 52,72 2,99% Elastic B.V. Bearer and Registered Shares
Five Below Inc 174,04 4,52% Five Below Inc
G-III Apparel Group LtdShs 11,40 -28,30% G-III Apparel Group LtdShs
Okta Inc 61,68 -3,66% Okta Inc
PVH Corp. 69,00 0,00% PVH Corp.
Salesforce 137,06 -1,62% Salesforce
Shoals Technologies Group Inc Registered Shs -A- 24,79 6,39% Shoals Technologies Group Inc Registered Shs -A-
Splunk Inc 84,05 1,22% Splunk Inc
Synopsys Inc. 330,15 -0,77% Synopsys Inc.
Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc Registered Shs 2,77 -1,07% Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc Registered Shs
Xpeng 11,45 14,84% Xpeng

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen kaum verändert -- ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt fester -- Asiatische Börsen geben letztendlich nach
Der heimische Markt gab im Freitagshandel etwas nach. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte etwas höher. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Freitag schwächer. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts.

Nachrichten

