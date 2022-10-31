31.10.2022 11:50:41

Pre-market Movers: PET, YMAB, SLNA, SATX, TSP…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Selina Hospitality PLC (SLNA) is up over 29% at $19.51 Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) is up over 12% at $9.40 Amprius Technologies, Inc. (AMPX) is up over 9% at $12.43 SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) is up over 7% at $7.35

In the Red

Wag! Group Co. (PET) is down over 43% at $2.04 Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) is down over 37%at $5.62 Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) is down over 16% at $24.42 TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) is down over 16% at $5.29 Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM) is down over 11% at $2.22 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR) is down over 9% at $12.16 UGI Corporation (UGI) is down over 7% at $32.52 ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) is down over 7% at $4.92 AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) is down over 5% at $2415 XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is down over 5% at $6.53

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten