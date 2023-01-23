|
23.01.2023 13:05:50
Pre-market Movers: PLRX, SFR, PIXY, ICD, COSM…
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).
In the Green
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (PLRX) is up over 80% at $40.58. Appreciate Holdings, Inc. (SFR) is up over 30% at $2.15. ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) is up over 14% at $13.41. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (ICD) is up over 14% at $5.95. Genius Group Limited (GNS) is up over 11% at $3.62. Pineapple Energy Inc. (PEGY) is up over 10% at $2.69. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) is up over 9% at $5.27. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) is up over 8% at $30.00. Wayfair Inc. (W) is up over 7% at $50.39. Ellomay Capital Ltd. (ELLO) is up over 7% at $17.87. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is up over 7% at $9.52. Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) is up over 6% at $8.49.
In the Red Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) is down over 11% at $4.73. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (HTGM) is down over 6% at $3.84. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is down over 6% at $3.12. RXO, Inc. (RXO) is down over 5% at $16.00.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ShiftPixy Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu ShiftPixy Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
|2,74
|-11,00%
|Can Fite Biopharma Ltd (spons. ADRs)
|0,63
|14,23%
|Ellomay Capital Ltd
|15,70
|4,67%
|PagSeguro Digital Ltd Registered Shs -A-
|9,09
|2,48%
|Pineapple Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|2,26
|3,67%
|Pliant Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
|27,80
|32,38%
|SatixFy Communications Ltd. Registered Shs
|7,51
|-4,57%
|Vir Biotechnology Inc Registered Shs
|29,16
|5,69%
|Wayfair Inc (A)
|54,44
|-0,53%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGute Vorgaben und neue Berichtssaison-Zahlen: ATX gibt nach -- DAX auf Richtungssuche -- Gewinne in Tokio - Feiertagspause in China
An der heimischen Börse ist im Verlauf leichte Verluste zu verzeichnen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Dienstag nur wenig bewegt. In Japan dominierten am Dienstag die Bullen.