23.01.2023 13:05:50

Pre-market Movers: PLRX, SFR, PIXY, ICD, COSM…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (PLRX) is up over 80% at $40.58. Appreciate Holdings, Inc. (SFR) is up over 30% at $2.15. ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) is up over 14% at $13.41. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (ICD) is up over 14% at $5.95. Genius Group Limited (GNS) is up over 11% at $3.62. Pineapple Energy Inc. (PEGY) is up over 10% at $2.69. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) is up over 9% at $5.27. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) is up over 8% at $30.00. Wayfair Inc. (W) is up over 7% at $50.39. Ellomay Capital Ltd. (ELLO) is up over 7% at $17.87. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is up over 7% at $9.52. Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) is up over 6% at $8.49.

In the Red Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) is down over 11% at $4.73. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (HTGM) is down over 6% at $3.84. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is down over 6% at $3.12. RXO, Inc. (RXO) is down over 5% at $16.00.

