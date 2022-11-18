18.11.2022 12:41:44

Pre-market Movers: PXMD, SCLX, ISEE, GTHX, STKH…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.30 A.M. ET).

In the Green

PaxMedica, Inc. (PXMD) is up over 50% at $2.33 IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE) is up over 21% at $21.00 Steakholder Foods Ltd. (STKH) is up over 20% at $2.54 StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) is up over 18% at $11.71 Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) is up over 17% at $114.99 Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) is up over 17% at $8.59 Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD) is up over 13% at $106 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) is up over 8% at $169.60 The Gap, Inc. (GPS) is up over 7% at $13.66 TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) is up over 7% at $7.47 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is up over 6% at $12.31 Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) is up over 6% at $2.84

In the Red

Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) is down over 30% at $6.50 G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) is down over 21% at $6.69 RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (RAPT) is down over 10% at $19.06 Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is down over 10% at $8.14 Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) is down over 9% at $2.37 Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (COEP) is down over 9% at $2.03 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) is down over 7% at $120.98 Perfect Corp. (PERF) is down over 5% at $9.41 Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (CCEL) is down over 5% at $4.61

