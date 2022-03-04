04.03.2022 13:35:15

Pre-market Movers: SANW, SWBI, SG, FNKO, WAVE…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).

In the Green

S&W Seed Company (SANW) is up over 32% at $3.05 Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) is up over 19% at $25.50 Funko, Inc. (FNKO) is up over 17% at $20.91 Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) is up over 10% at $32.66 Veritone, Inc. (VERI) is up over 10% at $17.77 Cepton, Inc. (CPTN) is up over 8% at $8.71 Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. (BWV) is up over 7% at $68.00 Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is up over 7% at $21.75 Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) is up over 6% at $8.79

In the Red

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) is down over 20% at $14.29 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE) is down over 12% at $3.18 uniQure N.V. (QURE) is down over 10% at $15.10 Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) is down over 9% at $3.45 Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) is down over 8% at $8.09 Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) is down over 7% at $3.48 ING Groep N.V. (ING) is down over 6% at $10.17

