22.04.2022 13:16:38

Pre-market Movers: SCYX, DAIO, OMEX, CRSR, GPS…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Data I/O Corporation (DAIO) is up over 18% at $4.32 Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (OMEX) is up over 15% at $6.43 Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) is up over 12% at $7.91 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNOA) is up over 12% at $3.14 Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) is up over 11% at $3.93 SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (SKM) is up over 9% at $29.99 Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is up over 8% at $3.33 UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) is up over 7% at $82.90 Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) is up over 5% at $40.00

In the Red

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX) is down over 23% at $2.40 Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) is down over 14% at $15.60 The Gap, Inc. (GPS) is down over 14% at $12.27 Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CRXT) is down over 10% at $2.07 Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) is down over 7% at $71.61 Genfit SA (GNFT) is down over 7% at $3.79 Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) is down over 5% at $74.80 Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) is down over 5% at $65.91 Service Properties Trust (SVC) is down over 5% at $8.31 Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) is down over 5% at $5.94 Enservco Corporation (ENSV) is down over 5% at $2.83

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Genfit SA (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten